Brokerages Set Quality Systems (QSII) Target Price at $14.44

Shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSII. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of QSII stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,172. The company has a market capitalization of $909.84, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quality Systems has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Quality Systems had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Quality Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 40,000 shares of Quality Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,243.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quality Systems by 50.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Quality Systems by 59.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quality Systems by 32.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

