Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Price Target at $2.33

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

RGLS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 249,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.72. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,868.07% and a negative return on equity of 201.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides.

