Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Target Price at $15.92

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 1,330,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,638. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,341.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

