Brokerages Set Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Target Price at $24.20

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

TGH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 214,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.91, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.55. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 240.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

