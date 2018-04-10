Brokerages Set TRANSAT AT Inc (TRZ) PT at $11.94

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRZ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$119,900.00. Also, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$4,950,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,125 shares of company stock worth $5,081,868.

TSE TRZ opened at C$7.26 on Friday. TRANSAT AT has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$725.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$740.75 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

