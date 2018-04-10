Brokerages Set Vossloh (VOS) Target Price at $46.67

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.67 ($57.61).

VOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Commerzbank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Vossloh stock traded up €0.25 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.90 ($50.49). 16,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a fifty-two week high of €63.99 ($79.00).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

