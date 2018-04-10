Brokerages Set WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Price Target at $230.63

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231 ($3.27).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 225.40 ($3.19). 8,453,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a GBX 8.43 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

