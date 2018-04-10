Jefferies Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) – Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report released on Monday, April 2nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Eldorado Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $428.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.27 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of ERI opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

