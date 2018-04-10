Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Leerink Swann issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 185.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADAP. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 419,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,784. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.25, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 45,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 87,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $1,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan acquired 104,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $189,767.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,385,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,966,655 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

