70,728 Shares in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $2,087,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,250.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

