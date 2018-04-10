BT Group (NYSE:BT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.94.

NYSE BT opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,861.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. BT Group has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). BT Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. research analysts forecast that BT Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in BT Group by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BT Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bt-group-bt-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.