BTG (LON:BTG) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of BTG (LON:BTG) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTG. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.72) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating on shares of BTG in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.89) target price on shares of BTG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTG currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 774.71 ($10.95).

LON BTG opened at GBX 636.50 ($9.00) on Monday. BTG has a one year low of GBX 559.82 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 784 ($11.08).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/btg-btg-stock-rating-upgraded-by-shore-capital-updated-updated.html.

About BTG

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.