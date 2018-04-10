Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Buckeye Partners reported mixed results in the fourth quarter with its earnings per unit lagging the expectation, while total revenues beat the same. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena. Last month, the loss in partnership units was wider than the industry's decline. Stringent government regulations are persistent headwinds for Buckeye Partners. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unitholders. Rising debt expenses and stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Buckeye Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

NYSE BPL traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 1,770,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5,479.10, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $483,690.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Mckinley bought 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $142,994,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,353,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,264,000 after purchasing an additional 916,900 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,438,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,772,000 after purchasing an additional 877,671 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,802,000 after purchasing an additional 724,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,832,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,201,000 after purchasing an additional 539,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

