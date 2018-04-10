Bulwark One Day Volume Reaches $74,129.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00015418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $74,129.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 6,131,357 coins and its circulating supply is 5,812,303 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulwark is a PoW cryptocurrency based on NIST5 algorithm. “

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

