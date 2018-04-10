News articles about Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burcon Nutrascience earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.3341500725122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BUR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Burcon Nutrascience has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.54.

Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burcon Nutrascience had a negative net margin of 3,417.46% and a negative return on equity of 255.87%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/burcon-nutrascience-bur-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15.html.

Burcon Nutrascience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon Nutrascience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon Nutrascience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.