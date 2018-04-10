Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.24 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Burst Asset Exchange, Bittrex and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $29.24 million and approximately $298,741.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,925,275,165 coins. Burst’s official message board is forums.burst-team.us. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment “

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex, Coinroom and Burst Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

