Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 31.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 14,662,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,867,146. The company has a market cap of $254,765.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

