Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Hits $556.82 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Bytom has a total market cap of $556.82 million and $21.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Bytom token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00008248 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and OEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.01677200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007951 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017617 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023820 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,000,000 tokens. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoolCoin, Allcoin, OKEx, OEX, EXX, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

