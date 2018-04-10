Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Cable One (NYSE:CABO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cable One earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2889407931994 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:CABO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $687.40. 28,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3,914.12, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.23. Cable One has a 52-week low of $627.25 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $741.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $788.00.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.54, for a total transaction of $2,051,022.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,999,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

