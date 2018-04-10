Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $781.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $741.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $788.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $678.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,914.12, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.23. Cable One has a 1 year low of $627.25 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.87 by ($0.09). Cable One had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.54, for a total transaction of $2,051,022.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

