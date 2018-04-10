Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price

Media headlines about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.6789113207096 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

COG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 741,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,615. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $10,676.42, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

