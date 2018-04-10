Insider Selling: Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) Director Jatinder Singh Bal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Jatinder Singh Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 30th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 500,000 shares of Cache Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 73,000 shares of Cache Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$5,840.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 350,000 shares of Cache Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Cache Exploration stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. Cache Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.31.

About Cache Exploration

Cache Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage mining company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds its interest in the Vianey Mining Concessions located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The Company focuses on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties and mineral reserves, and either developing these properties further, or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed.

