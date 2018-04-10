Cactus Inc’s (WHD) Quiet Period Will End on March 20th

Cactus’ (NYSE:WHD) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 20th. Cactus had issued 23,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $437,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Cactus’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.89, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,950.86 and a PE ratio of 0.02. Cactus has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar.

