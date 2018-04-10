McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 14,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.40.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,112.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

