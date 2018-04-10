Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

