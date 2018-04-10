Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

CCD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 48,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,357. Calamos Dynamic Converti has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Calamos Dynamic Converti (CCD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/calamos-dynamic-convertible-incm-fd-ccd-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-17-updated.html.

About Calamos Dynamic Converti

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Converti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Converti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.