CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. First Analysis raised shares of CalAmp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

CAMP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. 239,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,709. The firm has a market cap of $794.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.72. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $291,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,550,302.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $720,150. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

