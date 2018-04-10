Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGW. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $91.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.21, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $97.83.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.89 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $692,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

