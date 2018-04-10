Contrasting Verenium (VRNM) and Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC)

Verenium (NASDAQ: VRNM) and Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verenium and Calgon Carbon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verenium N/A N/A N/A Calgon Carbon 3.40% 6.63% 3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Calgon Carbon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calgon Carbon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verenium and Calgon Carbon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verenium 0 0 0 0 N/A Calgon Carbon 1 2 0 0 1.67

Calgon Carbon has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Calgon Carbon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calgon Carbon is more favorable than Verenium.

Dividends

Calgon Carbon pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Verenium does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verenium and Calgon Carbon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verenium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calgon Carbon $619.81 million 1.76 $21.10 million N/A N/A

Calgon Carbon has higher revenue and earnings than Verenium.

Risk & Volatility

Verenium has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calgon Carbon has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calgon Carbon beats Verenium on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verenium

Verenium Corporation (Verenium) is an industrial biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes enzymes for use in a range of industrial processes. It manufactures and markets its enzyme products in the fields of animal health and nutrition, grain processing, oilfield services and other industrial processes, such as pulp and paper and textiles. As of December 31, 2012, it marketed commercial enzyme products, either independently or in collaboration with its partners. In addition, it has developed a pipeline of enzyme product candidates. Its products are organized into four product lines: animal health and nutrition, grain processing, oilfield services and other industrial processes. As of December 31, 2012, it markets nine commercial enzyme products. In October 2013, BASF SE acquired 71% stake in the Company.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other. The Company’s products and services are designed to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water, and air. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and in other parts of Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Verenium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verenium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.