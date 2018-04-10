California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Howard Weil downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 979,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $383.59, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

