California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.45% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 339.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 129,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 576,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael T. Dance bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,811.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kirchmann acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,376.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,400 shares of company stock worth $170,610 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

