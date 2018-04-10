California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of TD Ameritrade worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,000. The company has a market cap of $32,663.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 23.39%. equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $967,849.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

