California State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.53 Million Stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Equifax worth $23,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,940,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,336,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,556,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,096 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,558,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,029,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,369,000 after purchasing an additional 867,664 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $14,124.17, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

