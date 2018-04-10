Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,778.40, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $747.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.97 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 9.43%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $115.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

