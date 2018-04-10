Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Bioverativ worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueNorth Inc. purchased a new position in Bioverativ during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bioverativ by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 137,792 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bioverativ during the third quarter worth about $3,576,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Bioverativ during the third quarter worth about $72,514,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,500,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVV opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. Bioverativ Inc has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. equities research analysts predict that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Bioverativ to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bioverativ to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut Bioverativ from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioverativ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-9-27-million-holdings-in-bioverativ-inc-bivv-updated-updated.html.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioverativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioverativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.