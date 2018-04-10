505,763 Shares in Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 505,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,370,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $552,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $229,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $25,376,000. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $6,945,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $300,424.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $6,191,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $14,947.78, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

