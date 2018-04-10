California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 5,678 Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Metropolitan Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Gerard A. Perri purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.43 per share, for a total transaction of $90,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $357.85 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. Metropolitan Bank Holding has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-purchases-shares-of-5678-metropolitan-bank-holding-mcb.html.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.