California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.85 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CVB Financial worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,449.96, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

