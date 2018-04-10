Liberty Media Co. (FWONK) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Liberty Media worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter valued at $26,451,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Media by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,869.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $2.24. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

