California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Helen of Troy worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2,290.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-661-shares-of-helen-of-troy-limited-hele-updated.html.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.