C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of C. H. Robinson worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 48,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $355,132.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,284,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. ValuEngine raised C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup raised C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on C. H. Robinson from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

CHRW traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. 1,655,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,936. C. H. Robinson has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,699.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. equities research analysts expect that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

C. H. Robinson Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

