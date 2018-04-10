Headlines about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1118106509168 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Calpine stock remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Monday. Calpine has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Calpine (NYSE:CPN) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/calpine-cpn-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Calpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.