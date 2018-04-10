Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management (WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,321,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Morris sold 18,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $1,548,486.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,152.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 60,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $5,207,826.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,194.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36,519.68, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Macquarie raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

