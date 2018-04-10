Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (FLTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 90,568.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 1,919.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th.

