Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 131,447 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Global Net Lease worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,164.92, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.49. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.72%. equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

