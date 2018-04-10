Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $722,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,552,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,342,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,262,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,048,000 after buying an additional 766,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,357.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,145,000 after buying an additional 709,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $463,908,000 after buying an additional 329,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,886,000 after buying an additional 219,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $226.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In related news, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $384,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $207,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,125.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,632.67, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

