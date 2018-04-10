Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $756,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6,075.11, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

