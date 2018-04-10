Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein (AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 404,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,072,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,903.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE AB opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,541.77, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $919.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein (AB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-raises-stake-in-alliancebernstein-ab.html.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.