Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,445 Fleetcor (FLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fleetcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Fleetcor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fleetcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fleetcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fleetcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17,633.07, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Fleetcor has a 12-month low of $121.52 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Fleetcor had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fleetcor will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Fleetcor in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fleetcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fleetcor from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Fleetcor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fleetcor from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

Fleetcor Profile

