VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) vs. Camelot Information Systems (CIS) Critical Review

Camelot Information Systems (NYSE: CIS) and VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Camelot Information Systems and VASCO Data Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camelot Information Systems N/A N/A N/A VASCO Data Security International -11.59% 6.12% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Camelot Information Systems and VASCO Data Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camelot Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A VASCO Data Security International 0 0 2 0 3.00

VASCO Data Security International has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given VASCO Data Security International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VASCO Data Security International is more favorable than Camelot Information Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Camelot Information Systems has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VASCO Data Security International has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camelot Information Systems and VASCO Data Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camelot Information Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VASCO Data Security International $193.29 million 2.66 -$22.39 million $0.43 29.77

Camelot Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VASCO Data Security International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of VASCO Data Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of VASCO Data Security International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VASCO Data Security International beats Camelot Information Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camelot Information Systems Company Profile

Camelot Information Systems Inc. (Camelot) is a China-based company. The Company is a provider of business solutions and information technology services to the top 500 business corporations and financial institutions in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan through a network of 27 regional or local subsidiaries. The Company’s Enterprise Application Services (EAS) business provides Enterprise Resource Management (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Supply-chain Management (SCM), and Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) services to its business corporation clients. The Company’s Financial Industry Services (FIS) business consists of a wide-range of solutions including Branch Front-end and Teller solutions, Financial Supply-Chain Management solutions, Operation Risk Management solutions, Regulatory Compliance solutions, and Life Insurance Core Application solutions.

VASCO Data Security International Company Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses. Its solutions secure access to data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications, and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. It also provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications. It facilitates digital transactions involving the signing, sending and managing of documents. Its security solutions include both open standards-based and solutions.

